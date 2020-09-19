Oregon Health Authority reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Today's report brings state total cases to 30,599, and total COVID-19 related deaths to 525.

PORTLAND, Ore — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 525, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 266 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning bringing the state total to 30,599.

Oregon’s 521st COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 17, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 522nd COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 15, at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 523rd COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept.14. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 524th COVID-19 death was a 97-year-old-woman in Marion County who died on May 10. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 525th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept.16 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties:

Benton (27)

Clackamas (14)

Clatsop (3)

Columbia (2)

Curry (1)

Deschutes (16)

Douglas (6)

Jackson (13)

Jefferson (6)

Josephine (3)

Klamath (4)

Lane (11)

Lincoln (2)

Linn (4)

Malheur (22)

Marion (40)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (40)

Polk (8)

Umatilla (10)

Wasco (1)

Washington (23)

and Yamhill (9).

Note: OHA double counted a death on Sept. 4 that was originally recorded on July 24. The duplication occurred because of an incorrectly reported date of birth. Because of this error we are renumbering our reported deaths starting with 521 today.