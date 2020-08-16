Oregon Health Authority reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Oregon has now hit 23,262 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the state total to 23,262 cases.

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 388, OHA reported.

Oregon’s 387th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 13, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 388th COVID-19 death was a 52-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

There is updated information on Oregon’s 384th COVID-19 death. The death was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 12 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Due to a script error, some negative test results from early in the day Saturday were reported on Saturday. Usually, reports from OHA are based on information as of 12:01 a.m.

This error may result in an unusually low positive test rate Saturday and a higher one today. This did not affect positive cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: