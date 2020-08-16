Oregon Health Authority reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the state total to 23,262 cases.
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 388, OHA reported.
Oregon’s 387th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 13, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 388th COVID-19 death was a 52-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
There is updated information on Oregon’s 384th COVID-19 death. The death was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 12 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Due to a script error, some negative test results from early in the day Saturday were reported on Saturday. Usually, reports from OHA are based on information as of 12:01 a.m.
This error may result in an unusually low positive test rate Saturday and a higher one today. This did not affect positive cases.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (26)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (4)
- Deschutes (4)
- Hood River (2)
- Jackson (18)
- Jefferson (3)
- Josephine (1)
- Klamath (2)
- Lane (4)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (5)
- Malheur (12)
- Marion (40)
- Morrow (7)
- Multnomah (67)
- Polk (7)
- Umatilla (15)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (29)
- Yamhill (3)