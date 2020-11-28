Oregon Health Authority: 1,669 new cases of COVID-19 due to delayed holiday reporting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority reported a record number of new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Saturday's 1,669 cases bring the state total to 72,506.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) noted that Friday's reported case numbers were lower than expected (under 1,000) because several local health departments were off for Thanksgiving. OHA anticipated that Saturday’s case count would be “unusually high.”
COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 896, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
- Baker (6)
- Benton (17)
- Clackamas (164)
- Clatsop (8)
- Columbia (11)
- Coos (3)
- Crook (2)
- Curry (4)
- Deschutes (64)
- Douglas (10)
- Gilliam (1)
- Harney (3)
- Hood River (2)
- Jackson (124)
- Jefferson (6)
- Josephine (13)
- Klamath (84)
- Lake (7)
- Lane (49)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (9)
- Malheur (8)
- Marion (70)
- Morrow (3)
- Multnomah (701)
- Polk (45)
- Tillamook (3)
- Umatilla (24)
- Union (8)
- Wasco (5)
- Washington (164)
- Yamhill (48).
OHA released the following information of the 11 reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 886th COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 27 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 887th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died Nov. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 888th COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died Nov. 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 889th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 890th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 891st COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 27 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 892nd COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 893rd COVID-19 death was a 102-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 26 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 894th COVID-19 death was a 56-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died Nov. 26 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 895th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 24 at St. Charles Medical Center - Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 896th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.