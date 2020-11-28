Oregon Health Authority: 1,669 new cases of COVID-19 due to delayed holiday reporting

Saturday's case count is higher due to the delay in reporting from Thanksgiving, according to the OHA.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority reported a record number of new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Saturday's 1,669 cases bring the state total to 72,506.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) noted that Friday's reported case numbers were lower than expected (under 1,000) because several local health departments were off for Thanksgiving. OHA anticipated that Saturday’s case count would be “unusually high.”

COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 896, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:

Baker (6)

Benton (17)

Clackamas (164)

Clatsop (8)

Columbia (11)

Coos (3)

Crook (2)

Curry (4)

Deschutes (64)

Douglas (10)

Gilliam (1)

Harney (3)

Hood River (2)

Jackson (124)

Jefferson (6)

Josephine (13)

Klamath (84)

Lake (7)

Lane (49)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (9)

Malheur (8)

Marion (70)

Morrow (3)

Multnomah (701)

Polk (45)

Tillamook (3)

Umatilla (24)

Union (8)

Wasco (5)

Washington (164)

Yamhill (48).

OHA released the following information of the 11 reported deaths: