Oregon reported 2,449 COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths

End of August breakthrough case data shows that more than 84% of cases were found in unvaccinated Oregonians.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,449 new presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its daily update on Thursday. It also reported 27 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,248 and the total number of reported infections to 281,513.

Weekly Breakthrough Case Report

OHA released the week’s breakthrough case report on Thursday. It showed that 84.1% of the 16,265 COVID-19 cases reported in the state between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28 were unvaccinated people. There were 2,592 breakthrough cases, or 15.9% of cases.

The median age of the breakthrough cases during this period was 49. Fifty-one breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 58 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.



To date, there have been 13,166 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The median age of all cases was 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.



COVID-19 is much more likely to infect and cause worse symptoms in unvaccinated people. Health officials say many of the breakthrough cases result in mild symptoms and the breakthrough cases that make it to the hospital are often immunocompromised people. Health care officials have been begging Oregonians to get vaccinated for weeks to slow the spread of the delta variant.

To date, 4.9% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The median age of the people who died was 81.



The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately five times higher than in vaccinated people.



Breakthrough cases remain a small portion of the 2.4 million Oregonians who have completed their vaccine series. Hospital workers and physicians have said for weeks that hospitals are being overwhelmed with very sick and most unvaccinated people as the delta variant surge approaches its peak in mid-September.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

There are 1,131 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 47 fewer than was reported on Wednesday. Of that 1,131, there are 308 patients in ICU beds, which is 50 fewer than was reported on Wednesday.



There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 376 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,315 (9% availability).

OHA asks that you don’t visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you need emergency care due to the significant strain on all hospitals across Oregon.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The seven-day running average is now 8,795 doses per day.



Oregon has now administered 2,827,487 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,851,033 doses of Moderna and 200,749 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.



As of Thursday, 2,641,129 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,411,810 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths