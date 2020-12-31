COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing dropped last week in Oregon

While the number of cases declined last week, the percentage of positive tests increased, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third straight week, health officials reported a drop in COVID-19 cases in Oregon. This comes after seven straight weeks of record-high weekly case counts during the fall.

There were 6,790 new coronavirus cases during the week of Dec. 21-27, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). That was a 22% decrease in cases compared to the week before. There were 134,498 tests completed last week, which was a 19% decline compared to the previous week. The positive test rate in Oregon increased last week to 6.7%, compared to 6.3% the week prior.

People between 20 and 49 make up the majority of total reported cases in Oregon during the pandemic. While representing 39% of the state’s population, they’ve accounted for 54% of known cases.

The Hispanic community continues to be disproportionately impacted by the virus. While only making up 13% of Oregon’s population, they make up 37% of cases of known ethnicity, according to OHA.

The number of reported deaths linked to the coronavirus dropped significantly last week to 86. There were a record-high 186 deaths connected to COVID-19 the week prior. The 86 deaths reported last week is the lowest total in four weeks, according to OHA.

Older Oregonians continue to be the most at-risk for COVID-19. Oregonians 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also declined by 23% last week, to 337 people.

Outbreaks at long-term care facilities and workplaces continue to add to Oregon’s case count. There are 230 active outbreaks at care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings, OHA said. There are a record-high 136 active workplace outbreaks in Oregon, according to OHA. The four largest workplace outbreaks are at prisons: