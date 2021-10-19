Oregon reports 41 deaths, 1,366 new COVID-19 cases

The state's death toll has risen to 4,226.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,366 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Tuesday. OHA also reported 41 new COVID-related deaths, raising the state's death toll to 4,226.

Hospitalizations

There are 562 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Oregon, an increase of one since Monday's report. There are 130 patients in the ICU with COVID-19, 10 fewer than Monday.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 706 total (8% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (7% availability).

Cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following Oregon counties:

Baker (7), Benton (44), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (13), Columbia (14), Coos (29), Crook (42), Curry (8), Deschutes (73), Douglas (44), Gilliam (3), Grant (15), Harney (17), Hood River (3), Jackson (56), Jefferson (14), Josephine (14), Klamath (81), Lake (14), Lane (124), Lincoln (22), Linn (60), Malheur (26), Marion (116), Morrow (4), Multnomah (123), Polk (51), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (72), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (107), Wheeler (9),and Yamhill (37).

OHA did not immediately release details about the 41 new COVID-related deaths.

Vaccinations

As of Oct. 19, 2,788,567 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,574,554 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.