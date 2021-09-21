Oregon reports 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Cases and hospitalizations are both trending downward.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,707 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Tuesday, as well as 30 new deaths. The state death toll is now 3,624.

Cases are trending downward in Oregon as the delta surge eases up. Tuesday's report shows a 16% drop in new cases from a week prior.

Cases and deaths

The new cases reported today are in the following counties:

Baker (18), Benton (18), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (15), Columbia (12), Coos (86), Crook (13), Curry (11), Deschutes (80), Douglas (85), Grant (29), Harney (34), Hood River (4), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (25), Klamath (83), Lake (22), Lane (157), Lincoln (19), Linn (46), Malheur (60), Marion (173), Morrow (7), Multnomah (86), Polk (56), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (134), Union (21), Wasco (34), Washington (100) and Yamhill (71).

OHA did not immediately include information about the 30 new deaths.

Hospitalizations

There are 944 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 24 fewer than Monday. There are 264 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, a decrease of 14 from Monday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (9% availability) and 347 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,280 (8% availability).

Even as hospitalizations trend downward, OHA is still urging people not to seek COVID testing at hospital emergency rooms unless your symptoms require emergency care.

Vaccinations