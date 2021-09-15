Oregon reports 2,069 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

Daily new cases are slowly decreasing, but dozens of COVID-19 related deaths have been reported over the last few days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,069 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total number of cases to 305,560 since the beginning of the pandemic.

OHA also reported 46 new deaths, raising the state death toll to 3,536.

Cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (37), Benton (19), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (21), Columbia (17), Coos (56), Crook (18), Curry (7), Deschutes (184), Douglas (126), Grant (9), Harney (24), Hood River (16), Jackson (146), Jefferson (23), Josephine (56), Klamath (40), Lake (15), Lane (157), Lincoln (34), Linn (109), Malheur (73), Marion (204), Morrow (8), Multnomah (164), Polk (69), Sherman (2), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (59), Union (40) Wallowa (3), Wasco (18), Washington (150), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (57).

OHA did not immediately release details about the 46 new deaths.

Hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 dropped 15 from Tuesday to a total of 1,067 Wednesday. However, the number of patients in ICU beds increased to 294, six more than Tuesday.

There are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (8% availability) and 325 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,312 (8% availability).

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, 2,690,410 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,448,407 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.