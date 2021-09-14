Oregon reports 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

Daily new cases are on the downswing, but more than 1,000 people are still hospitalized in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,040 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Tuesday.

OHA also reported 44 new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 3,490.

Cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (18), Benton (29), Clackamas (160), Clatsop (35), Columbia (21), Coos (72), Crook (45), Curry (17), Deschutes (119), Douglas (102), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (15), Hood River (13), Jackson (117), Jefferson (15), Josephine (44), Klamath (86), Lake (36), Lane (136), Lincoln (11), Linn (69), Malheur (99), Marion (205), Morrow (14), Multnomah (155), Polk (44), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (80), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (160) and Yamhill (64).

OHA did not immediately release information about the 44 new deaths.

Hospitalizations

There are 1,082 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, seven more than Monday. Of those, 288 patients are in ICU beds.

There are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 656 total (7% availability) and 337 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,282 (8% availability).

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday, 2,685,261 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,443,376 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.