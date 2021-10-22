Oregon reports 1,517 new COVID cases, 10 deaths

As of Friday, there are 537 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Friday. OHA also reported 10 new COVID-related deaths, raising the state death toll to 4,284.

There have been 357,526 total reported cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations

As of Friday, there are 537 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon, 30 fewer than Thursday's report. There are 128 patients in ICU beds, five fewer than Thursday.

There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 703 total (6% availability) and 280 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,097 (7% availability).

Cases and deaths

New cases reported today are in the following counties:

Baker (10), Benton (28), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (12), Columbia (29), Coos (25), Crook (44), Curry (6), Deschutes (126), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (8), Jackson (80), Jefferson (36), Josephine (36), Klamath (54), Lake (15), Lane (120), Lincoln (19), Linn (134), Malheur (20), Marion (118), Morrow (6), Multnomah (153), Polk (37), Sherman (2), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (42), Union (11), Wasco (14), Washington (110), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (41).

OHA noted in its release that Oregon's 4,146th COVID-related death, which was reported on Oct. 15, was an out-of-state resident and will be removed from Oregon's official death toll.

Oregon’s 4,275th COVID-19-related death was a 96-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 19. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,276th COVID-19-related death was a 50-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 1. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,277th COVID-19-related death was an 81-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,278th COVID-19-related death was a 72-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,279th COVID-19-related death was a 69-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 20 at Harney District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,280th COVID-19-related death was a 70-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and on died Oct. 16 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,281th COVID-19-related death was a 71-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Oct. 16 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,282nd COVID-19-related death was an 86-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 20 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,283rd COVID-19-related death was a 52-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,284th COVID-19 related death was a 78-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 20 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Vaccinations

On Thursday night, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes the states of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada, discussed the CDC's recommendations for COVID-19 boosters for fully vaccinated people. It officially announced its support of those recommendations Friday.

“Whether you received the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, everyone eligible who wants a booster will be able to get one and the extra layer of protection a booster dose provides,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement.

As of Friday, 2,796,331 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,583,129 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.