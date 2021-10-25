Oregon reports 2,293 new COVID cases, 12 additional deaths from over weekend

OHA had another issue with the program that tracks COVID cases and said that case numbers may be low on Monday and high on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,293 new presumptive and positive COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in its daily report on Monday, which encompasses the numbers reported over the weekend.

OHA reported 961 cases on Oct. 22, 509 cases on Oct. 23 and 823 cases on Oct. 24.

The latest data brings the state’s total number of reported infections to 359,733 and the state’s death toll to 4,295.

OHA also reported that the database it uses to track COVID cases, Opera, was down from 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 – 9 p.m. on Oct. 23. Case counts on Oct. 22-23 are lower than expected and may lead to higher than expected case numbers reported on Tuesday.



Opera had a separate issue just last week that was part of a technical issue that made approximately 550 COVID-related deaths go unreported.

RELATED: Oregon's COVID-19 death toll increases by 550 after state reports 'technical error'



Hospitalizations



There are 571 people hospitalized across Oregon with COVID-19 which is 41 more than was reported Sunday. There are 123 patients with COVID in ICU beds across the state which is one fewer than was reported on Sunday.



There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 273 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,130 (7% availability).

Vaccinations



The seven-day running average is now 8,786 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,242,869 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,945,807 doses of Moderna and 224,979 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,802,033 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,586,897 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

OHA quarterly report

OHA has published a new quarterly report on the age-adjusted rate ratio of COVID cases, hospitalizations and death by race. It found that minority groups including Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian, Latinx, Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities have experienced disproportionate rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The inequities were more pronounced at the beginning of the pandemic, the report indicates, and have closed slightly as the pandemic has gone on. However, they still remain.



Cases and deaths



The cases reported on Monday were found in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (53), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (34), Coos (42), Crook (21), Curry (7), Deschutes (231), Douglas (79), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (5), Hood River (19), Jackson (108), Jefferson (38), Josephine (46), Klamath (61), Lake (9), Lane (203), Lincoln (43), Linn (150), Malheur (16), Marion (187), Morrow (7), Multnomah (329), Polk (31), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (32), Union (17), Wasco (24), Wallowa (7), Washington (223) and Yamhill (40).



OHA released the following information on the 12 reported deaths:



Oregon’s 2,768th and 2,518th COVID-19 related deaths, reported on June 29 and May 7 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 4,284 today.

Oregon’s 4,284th COVID-19 related death was a 68-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,285th COVID-19 related death was a 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Oct. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,286th COVID-19 related death was a 69-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 21. The location of COVID-19 related death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,287th COVID-19 related death was a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 15 at Adventist Health Portland. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,288th COVID-19 related death was a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 17 at Adventist Health Portland. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,289th COVID-19 related death was an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,290th COVID-19 related death was a 102-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Oct. 16 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,291st COVID-19 related death was a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 19. The location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,292nd COVID-19 related death was an 80-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 22. The location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,293rd COVID-19 related death was an 82-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,294th COVID-19 related death was a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.