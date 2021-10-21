Oregon Health Authority reports 1,407 new COVID cases and 40 deaths

The newly reported statistics bring the state's total number of reported infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 356,061 and the death toll to 4,275.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,407 new presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths in its daily update on Thursday.



OHA said in a press release on Thursday that death totals would be above normal due to a technical error that allowed for a total of 550 deaths to go unreported. According to the release, the deaths only became recently known to state epidemiologists due to a technical computer error. KGW reached out to OHA for more details on the error but no further details were provided.

“We are taking steps to ensure that our reporting is comprehensive and transparent,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We extend our condolences to everyone who has suffered a loss to COVID-19, and we deeply regret the pain this disclosure may cause.”

The increased number of COVID deaths could impact Oregon's overall COVID death standings when compared to the rest of the country. As it stands, Oregon has the sixth-fewest number of deaths statewide, it is anticipated that these deaths will push Oregon to seventh or eighth in the nation.





Breakthrough report

OHA released updated data on breakthrough cases in the state. Cases reported between Oct. 10-16 were found mostly in unvaccinated people (76.5% of cases). There were 1,977 breakthrough cases, which accounted for 23.5% of cases during that week.

The average age of breakthrough cases was 48. Thirty-five of the breakthrough cases were found in people living at care facilities, senior living communities, or other congregate living settings. There were 88 cases reported in people between the ages of 12 and 17.



There have been a total of 32,954 breakthrough cases reported across Oregon, which is roughly 9.2% of all reported cases. Cases of COVID-19 are much more severe in unvaccinated people. To date, 4.4% of breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who have died is 80.



Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the spread of the virus, but breakthrough cases show the necessity to wear masks in indoor settings with people who are not in your household or at crowded outdoor events.

Hospitalizations





There are 567 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is one fewer than was reported on Wednesday. There are 133 patients in ICU beds with COVID, which is seven more than was reported on Wednesday.



There are only 48 ICU beds available statewide out of a total 706 (7% availability) and there are 265 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,115 (6% availability).

Vaccinations

The seven-day running average is now 9,309 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,208,051 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,935,312 doses of Moderna and 223,943 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,793,594 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,580,142 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

