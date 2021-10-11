Oregon reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, surpassing 4,000 dead in the state

Oregon Health Authority reported 2,895 new COVID-19 cases in its daily report on Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,895 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in its daily report on Monday. The case and death count are a combined total from Oct. 8-10.

The newly reported deaths bring the state's death toll to 4,002 reported COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of reported infections has risen to 343,993.

“Today, Oregon has now recorded more than 4,000 deaths,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said in a press release. “That’s two short months since we last paused to mark the painful milestone of 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon. Our condolences go out to everyone who has lost a loved one, a family member, a friend or a neighbor. These two milestones tell the story of how swiftly and severely the Delta variant has moved through our communities.

“This is even more heartbreaking because many of these deaths are preventable. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout Oregon, and the vaccines are our best protection against serious illness and death from this virus. My message to Oregonians today is simple: The Delta variant has changed everything. Please, get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

OHA reported 1,324 cases on Oct. 8, 840 on Oct. 9 and 731 on Oct. 10.

Hospitalizations

There are 644 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, which is five fewer than was reported on Sunday. There are 170 people in intensive care units, which is one more than was reported on Sunday.

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 675 total (7% availability) and 334 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,106 (8% availability).



Officials ask that if you are looking to be tested for COVID-19 that you do not go to hospitals because they are under significant strain due to the number of patients. If you're looking for a test you can find one here.

Vaccinations

The seven-day running average is now 10,849 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,113,386 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,922,372 doses of Moderna and 220,670 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,771,530 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,554,094 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and Deaths

The cases reported on Monday were found in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (86), Clackamas (212), Clatsop (15), Columbia (57), Coos (43), Crook (10), Curry (13), Deschutes (275), Douglas (62), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (8), Hood River (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (50), Josephine (69), Klamath (58), Lake (6), Lane (259), Lincoln (26), Linn (181), Malheur (35), Marion (277), Morrow (13), Multnomah (374), Polk (37), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (94), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (12), Washington (322), Wheeler (11) and Yamhill (73).

The following information was reported by OHA about the 20 reported deaths:

Oregon’s 3,983rd COVID-19 related death was an 81-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 16 and at his residence; the date of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,984th COVID-19 related death was a 76-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,985th COVID-19 related death was a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 19 and died on June 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,986th COVID-19 related death was a 62-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,987th COVID-19 related death was an 86-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 8 at Boise VA Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,988th COVID-19 related death was a 62-year-old man from Douglas County who died on Sept. 27 at his residence. The date of the positive test and the presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,989th COVID-19 related death was a 64-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 7 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,990th COVID-19 related death was a 58-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 8 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,991st COVID-19 related death was an 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,992nd COVID-19 related death was a 95-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,993rd COVID-19 related death was a 62-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 7 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,994th COVID-19 related death was a 58-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 6 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,995th COVID-19 related death was a 38-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,996th COVID-19 related death was a 91-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 7 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,997th COVID-19 related death was a 48-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 13 and died on Oct. 4 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,998th COVID-19 related death was a 53-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,999th COVID-19 related death was a 64-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Oct. 8 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,000th COVID-19 related death was a 90-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 8 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,001st COVID-19 related death was an 83-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.