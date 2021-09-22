Oregon reports 2,312 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,312 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths in its daily report on Wednesday.

This comes after it appeared that cases and hospitalizations were trending down. Tuesday's report shows a 16% drop in new cases from a week prior.



The latest cases bring the state’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 317,107 and Oregon’s death toll is 3,649.



Cases and deaths



The cases reported on Wednesday were found in the following counties:



Baker (19), Benton (41), Clackamas (218), Clatsop (14), Columbia (33), Coos (53), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (169), Douglas (59), Gilliam (1), Grant (68), Harney (27), Hood River (9), Jackson (106), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (39), Lake (9), Lane (143), Lincoln (28), Linn (119), Malheur (41), Marion (266), Morrow (7), Multnomah (319), Polk (45), Sherman (1), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (72), Union (16), Wallowa (13), Wasco (18), Washington (224) and Yamhill (53).

As has been the practice of OHA, the death information will be released at a later date.

Hospitalizations



There were 939 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon as of Wednesday, which is five fewer than was reported on Tuesday. There were 270 patients in ICU beds, which is six more than was reported on Tuesday. Monday was the first time hospitalizations had dipped below 1,000 since Aug. 23.



There are 39 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (6% availability) and 315 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (7% availability).

In Region 9, consisting of Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa Counties, there were 0 ICU beds available on Wednesday, but 47 non ICU beds. Region 6, consisting of Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman and Wasco Counties also had no ICU beds available and only 6 non ICU beds.



Vaccinations



Oregon has now administered 2,931,592 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,891,669 doses of Moderna and 211,673 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.