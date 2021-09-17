Oregon reports 2,099 new COVID cases, 22 more deaths

The OHA's latest COVID-19 forecast shows a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through late September.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,099 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths on Friday.

There have been 309,841 COVID-19 cases and 3,569 deaths in Oregon.

New COVID-19 modeling report

The OHA's latest COVID-19 forecast shows a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through late September.

The modeling report estimates an average of 830 daily cases and 41 hospitalizations between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5. The OHA said that projection was based on the lowest point of transmission.

The report provided an alternative scenario taking into consideration the impacts of reopening schools and scheduled public events during the next month. In that scenario, there is an estimated average of 1,060 daily cases and 51 hospitalizations over the same two-week period.

Hospitalizations

There are 1,002 people with coronavirus in hospitals across the state, which is 25 fewer than Thursday. There are 287 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.

The OHA said there are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 369 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (9% availability).

Health officials ask that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless your symptoms require emergency care.

Vaccinations

As of Sept. 17, 2,698,924 people in Oregon have had at least one vaccine dose and 2,458,176 people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 8,535 doses per day.

New cases and deaths

The OHA said the cases reported on Friday were in the following counties:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (28), Benton (25), Clackamas (252), Clatsop (12), Columbia (22), Coos (40), Crook (17), Curry (2), Deschutes (128), Douglas (59), Gilliam (3), Harney (11), Hood River (12), Jackson (115), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (59), Lake (12), Lane (176), Lincoln (25), Linn (128), Malheur (36), Marion (157), Morrow (3), Multnomah (218), Polk (57), Sherman (2), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (63), Union (8), Wallowa (7), Wasco (29), Washington (188) and Yamhill (127).

Health officials released the following information about the 22 new deaths: