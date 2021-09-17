Oregon reports 2,099 new COVID cases, 22 more deaths

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,099 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths on Friday.
There have been 309,841 COVID-19 cases and 3,569 deaths in Oregon.
New COVID-19 modeling report
The OHA's latest COVID-19 forecast shows a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through late September.
The modeling report estimates an average of 830 daily cases and 41 hospitalizations between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5. The OHA said that projection was based on the lowest point of transmission.
The report provided an alternative scenario taking into consideration the impacts of reopening schools and scheduled public events during the next month. In that scenario, there is an estimated average of 1,060 daily cases and 51 hospitalizations over the same two-week period.
Hospitalizations
There are 1,002 people with coronavirus in hospitals across the state, which is 25 fewer than Thursday. There are 287 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.
The OHA said there are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 369 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (9% availability).
Health officials ask that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless your symptoms require emergency care.
Vaccinations
As of Sept. 17, 2,698,924 people in Oregon have had at least one vaccine dose and 2,458,176 people have completed a vaccine series.
The seven-day running average is now 8,535 doses per day.
New cases and deaths
The OHA said the cases reported on Friday were in the following counties:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (28), Benton (25), Clackamas (252), Clatsop (12), Columbia (22), Coos (40), Crook (17), Curry (2), Deschutes (128), Douglas (59), Gilliam (3), Harney (11), Hood River (12), Jackson (115), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (59), Lake (12), Lane (176), Lincoln (25), Linn (128), Malheur (36), Marion (157), Morrow (3), Multnomah (218), Polk (57), Sherman (2), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (63), Union (8), Wallowa (7), Wasco (29), Washington (188) and Yamhill (127).
Health officials released the following information about the 22 new deaths:
- Oregon’s 3,548th COVID-19 related death was a 68-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,549th COVID-19 related death was a 70-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 31 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,550th COVID-19 related death was a 72-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,551st COVID-19 related death was a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 16 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,552nd COVID-19 related death was a 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Sept. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,553rd COVID-19 related death was a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,554th COVID-19 related death was a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,555th COVID-19 related death was a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 16 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,556th COVID-19 related death was a 77-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 28 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,557th COVID-19 related death was a 78-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 15 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,558th COVID-19 related death was a 70-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,559th COVID-19 related death was a 78-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,560th death was a 95-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Sept. 6 at his residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,561st COVID-19 related death was a 43-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,562nd COVID-19 related death was a 57-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Sept. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,563rd COVID-19 related death was a 53-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 14 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3564th COVID-19 related death was a 65-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 14 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,565th COVID-19 related death was a 70-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 13 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,566th COVID-19 related death was a 73-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 16 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,567th COVID-19 related death was a 72-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Sept. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,568th COVID-19 related death was a 63-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 10 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,569th COVID-19 related death was a 93-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 14 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Updated information is known about Oregon’s 3,497th death: a 36-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Sept. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.