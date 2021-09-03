5,821 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon over holiday weekend

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 54 new deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 5,821 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, reflecting numbers reported from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6.

OHA also reported 54 new deaths, raising the state death toll to 3,326.

Hospitalizations

There are 1,140 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon, a decrease of 12 from Monday but a decrease of 32 from OHA's most recent report on Friday, Sept. 3.

There are 300 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 10 fewer than Monday.

ICU and non-ICU beds are both at 9% availability across the state.

Due to the current strain on hospitals, the OHA asks that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you need emergency care.

Cases and deaths

Oregon reported 2,149 cases on Friday, Sept. 3, 466 new cases on Sept. 4, 2,064 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 5 and 1,142 cases on Sept. 6. The numbers on Sept. 4 were unusually low because of a technical issue that slowed down lab report processing, OHA said, which is reflected in higher than usual numbers from Sunday.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (33), Benton (56), Clackamas (453), Clatsop (27), Columbia (98), Coos (38), Crook (15), Curry (19), Deschutes (404), Douglas (421), Harney (12), Hood River (25), Jackson (439), Jefferson (28), Josephine (262), Klamath (65), Lake (2), Lane (647), Lincoln (77), Linn (302), Malheur (21), Marion (602), Morrow (24), Multnomah (772), Polk (71), Sherman (5), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (91), Union (57), Wallowa (19), Wasco (26), Washington (550), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (90).

OHA did not immediately release information about the 54 new COVID-19 deaths.

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday, 2,661,365 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,427,352 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.