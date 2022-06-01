Oregon reports 7,615 new COVID cases, setting new record high

Health officers from Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties will discuss COVID response amid the omicron surge during a 2 p.m. news conference.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 7,615 new COVID-19 cases in its daily update on Thursday, setting yet another record for the highest number cases in a single day. The previous record was 6,203 cases which was set on Wednesday.

The OHA also reported nine more deaths, raising the total number of those who have died since the start of the pandemic to 5,728.

There are currently 588 people hospitalized with the virus around the state, which is up from 523 people the previous day. The OHA said 110 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), up slightly from 108 the day before.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate also rose from 20.6% to 23.3%.

