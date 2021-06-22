Oregon reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

With growing concerns about the Delta variant, public health officials are urging people to get both vaccine doses.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and one death in its daily update on Tuesday. The state death toll due to the virus is 2,757.

Vaccinations

OHA reported 9,296 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. As of Tuesday, 2,357,258 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,110,737 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. According to OHA, 41,094 more adults in Oregon need their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to reach the 70% threshold, when most pandemic restrictions will lift.

There are growing concerns about variants, particularly the Delta variant, first seen in India, which now accounts for approximately 1 in 5 cases in the U.S. Research has shown the Delta variant is twice as likely to leave patients hospitalized.

"If it's not in Oregon already, it's just a matter of time," said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. Dr. Vines said for people who receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, getting the second shot is more important than ever.

"The vaccines still appear to work pretty darn well," she said. "But people need that second dose. There's good protection against the virus, but some early studies have shown if you've only had one dose, you're not nearly as protected from this type of COVID as you are with two."

Dr. Vines also said even when the state does reach the 70% vaccination threshold, that does not mean herd immunity has been reached.

"We're nowhere near the end of this pandemic. There are still a lot of people who need the chance to be vaccinated, people who need to complete their series of the vaccine," said Dr. Vines. "I know everyone is very focused on this 70% statewide threshold, but just to be clear, that is not herd immunity. COVID is still very much with us. It will spread in places where there's not a lot of protection and some will continue to see outbreaks. We will continue to see people severely ill from this virus."

New cases

The OHA reported new COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Baker (12), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Curry (10), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (25), Polk (12), Sherman (3), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (31) and Yamhill (4).

Deaths

One new COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday.

Oregon’s 2,757th death was a 55-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 7 and died on June 10 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

