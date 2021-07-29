Oregon reports 1,026 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

Thursday is the second day in less than a week with a daily case count above 1,000.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,026 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Thursday, bringing the state total to 218,689 cases. The state also recorded six new deaths. The death toll in Oregon is now 2,855.

Thursday is the second day in less than a week with a daily case count over 1,000, a number Oregon hadn't seen since April.

Cases

The state reported new cases in the following counties:

Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (18), Columbia (5), Coos (20), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (36), Douglas (54), Gilliam (2), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (111), Jefferson (4), Josephine (35), Klamath (17), Lane (93), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (7), Marion (66), Morrow (6), Multnomah (95), Polk (24), Sherman (5), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (110), Union (21), Wallowa (3), Wasco (27), Washington (60), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (20).

Hospitalizations

There are 285 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 11 more than Wednesday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, two fewer than Wednesday.

Deaths

Oregon’s 2,850th death was an 80-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,851st death was an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,852nd death was a 63-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 27 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,853rd death was a 48-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 14, 2020 and died on Sept. 21, 2020 at Integris Baptist Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,854th death was a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,855th death was an 85-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 24 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Vaccinations

As of Thursday, 2,482,028 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,305,579 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.