Oregon reports 2,352 new COVID cases, 47 more deaths

As of Sept. 8, Oregon has reported 291,978 total COVID-19 cases and 3,373 deaths in the state.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,352 new presumptive and confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That brings the total number of cases statewide to 291,978.

Health officials also reported 47 more deaths, increasing the death toll to 3,373.

Hospitalizations

The OHA added a new feature to its COVID-19 dashboard that shows hospitalizations by facility as well as the number of people who are in intensive care unit beds by facility.

There are 1,138 people with coronavirus in hospitals across the state, which is two fewer than Tuesday. There are 297 people with coronavirus in the ICU, which is three fewer than yesterday. Out of 640 total adult ICU beds, 43 are available (7% availability) and 343 adult non-ICU beds are available out of 4,336 (8% availability).

The OHA currently asks that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you need emergency care.

Vaccinations

As of Sept. 8, 2,665,184 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,430,793 people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 8,641 doses per day.

New cases

The OHA said the new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:

Baker (13), Benton (40), Clackamas (137), Clatsop (6), Columbia (18), Coos (154), Crook (30), Curry (37), Deschutes (86), Douglas (132), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (19), Hood River (5), Jackson (201), Jefferson (8), Josephine (86), Klamath (85), Lake (21), Lane (142), Lincoln (12), Linn (118), Malheur (82), Marion (257), Morrow (6), Multnomah (147), Polk (64), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (115), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (29), Washington (135) and Yamhill (139)