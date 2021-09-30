Oregon reports 1,896 new COVID cases, 20 more deaths

In its weekly breakthrough case report, the OHA said 79.2% of the 11,567 COVID-19 cases reported between Sept. 19-25 occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,896 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, the OHA has reported 330,054 COVID-19 cases statewide.

COVID-19 breakthrough report

In its weekly breakthrough case report, health officials said 79.2% of the 11,567 COVID-19 cases reported between Sept. 19-25 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 2,401 breakthrough cases, which accounted for 20.8% of all cases during that time period.

A breakthrough case happens when a person who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 tests positive for the virus.

Health officials said the latest report shows the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently about five times higher than in vaccinated people.

The OHA is now reporting COVID-19 related deaths connected to breakthrough cases. In August, 94 out of the 405 total deaths (23.3%) were breakthrough cases. The OHA said the number of fully vaccinated people who tested positive for the virus and died has increased over time. The agency said increased COVID-19 transmission and waning immunity over time in older adults may be reasons behind breakthrough deaths.

To date, 4.6% of all known breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died.

Hospitalizations

There are 816 people with coronavirus in hospitals around the state, which is five more than Wednesday. There are 231 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.

The OHA said there are 64 available adult ICU beds out of 649 (10% availability) and 335 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,245 (8% availability).

You are asked to not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless your symptoms require emergency care.

Vaccinations

As of Sept. 30, 2,737,724 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,508,807 people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 7,270 doses per day.

Cases

The new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday were in the following counties:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (40), Clackamas (130), Clatsop (13), Columbia (32), Coos (36), Crook (34), Curry (9), Deschutes (161), Douglas (76), Gilliam (1), Grant (18), Harney (10), Hood River (7), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (78), Lake (7), Lane (142), Lincoln (9), Linn (115), Malheur (50), Marion (169), Morrow (7), Multnomah (212), Polk (23), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (102), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (44), Washington (158) and Yamhill (47)

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the 20 new deaths:

Oregon’s 3,772nd COVID-19 related death was a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,773rd COVID-19 related death was a 97-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 4; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,774th COVID-19 related death was an 80-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,775th COVID-19 related death was a 58-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,776th COVID-19 related death was a 46-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,777th COVID-19 related death was a 51-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,778th COVID-19 related death was a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who died on Sept. 15 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,779th COVID-19 related death was a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 24 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,780th COVID-19 related death was a 44-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 16 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,781st COVID-19 related death was a 97-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 3; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,782nd COVID-19 related death was a 72-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 9. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,783rd COVID-19 related death was an 87-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 28 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,784th COVID-19 related death was a 50-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 29 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,785th COVID-19 related death was a 55-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,786th COVID-19 related death was an 86-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,787th COVID-19 related death was a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,788th COVID-19 related death was a 92-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,789th COVID-19 related death was a 77-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,790th COVID-19 related death was an 87-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,791st COVID-19 related death was an 86-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.