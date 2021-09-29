Oregon reports 2,011 new COVID cases, 21 more deaths

As of Sept. 29, the Oregon Health Authority said 2,505,080 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,011 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths on Wednesday. That brings the statewide total number of reported cases to 328,184 and the total number of deaths to 3,771.

Hospitalizations

OHA said there are currently 811 people with coronavirus in hospitals around the state, which is 11 less than Tuesday. There are 235 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two less than Tuesday.

Out of 631 total adult ICU beds, 56 are available (9% availability) and 345 adult non-ICU beds are available out of 4,218 (8% availability).

Health officials ask that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless your symptoms require emergency care.

Vaccinations

As of Sept. 29, the OHA said 2,734,440 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,505,080 people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 7,079 doses per day.

New cases

Marion County had the highest number of new cases with 217, followed by Deschutes County with 205.

Health officials said the new cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (24), Benton (32), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (53), Crook (24), Curry (10), Deschutes 205), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (11), Jackson (135), Jefferson (40), Josephine (16), Klamath (48), Lake (10), Lane (100), Lincoln (46), Linn (95), Malheur (32), Marion (217), Morrow (11), Multnomah (193), Polk (95), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (32), Wallowa (11), Wasco (26), Washington (182) and Yamhill (46)

OHA did not immediately release information about the 21 COVID-19 related deaths.