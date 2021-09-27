Oregon reports 3,606 new COVID cases, 27 more deaths over weekend

The new cases and deaths include data for the three-day period between Sept. 24-26.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 3,606 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths on Monday.

The new cases and deaths include data for the three-day period between Sept. 24-26. According to the OHA, 1,844 cases were reported on Sept. 24, with 1,052 cases on Sept. 25 and 710 on Sept. 26.

There have been a total of 324,571 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations

The OHA said there are 866 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, which is three less than Sunday. There are 243 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is the same number as yesterday.

There are 57 available adult ICU bends out of 649 total (9% availability) and 392 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (9% availability).

Health officials ask that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless your symptoms require emergency care.

Vaccinations

As of Sept. 27, 2,728,368 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,498,147 people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 6,989 doses per day.

Cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 463, followed by Marion County with 387.

The OHA said the new COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (26), Benton (54), Clackamas (320), Clatsop (85), Columbia (55), Coos (39), Crook (42), Curry (6), Deschutes (309), Douglas (77), Grant (23), Harney (22), Hood River (14), Jackson (149), Jefferson (42), Josephine (70), Klamath (32), Lake (10), Lane (381), Lincoln (35), Linn (227), Malheur (41), Marion (387), Morrow (5), Multnomah (463), Polk (23), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (101), Union (69), Wallowa (18), Wasco (20), Washington (373) and Yamhill (77)