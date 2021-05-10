Oregon reports 1,650 COVID cases, 44 more deaths

The latest daily report marks the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths reported by the OHA in one day since Sept. 28 which had 41 deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,650 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 44 more deaths on Tuesday. The latest daily report marks the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths reported by the OHA in one day since Sept. 28 which had 41 deaths.

There have been a total of 3,867 deaths and 336,598 cases in the state.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are 733 people with coronavirus in hospitals across Oregon, which is 36 fewer than Monday. There are 186 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 less than yesterday.

There are currently 67 available adult ICU beds out of 708 (9% availability) and 291 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,222 (7% availability).

The OHA asks that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless your symptoms require emergency care.

Vaccinations

As of Oct. 5, 2,750,900 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,527,584 people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 11,039 doses per day.

New cases

Marion County had the highest number of new cases with 154, followed by Lane County with 132 and Washington County with 131.

The OHA released the following information about the cases reported Tuesday:

Baker (10), Benton (14), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (8), Columbia (17), Coos (30), Crook (55), Curry (11), Deschutes (100), Douglas (68), Grant (2), Harney (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (81), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (113), Lake (19), Lane (132), Lincoln (8), Linn (71), Malheur (70), Marion (154), Morrow (7), Multnomah (126), Polk (49), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (110), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (28), Washington (131), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (61).