Oregon health officials report 82 COVID deaths, the highest reported in a single day

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 82 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. It's the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in Oregon. However, the OHA said that number is partially due to a lag in reporting as epidemiologists review death certificates.

The OHA also reported 1,413 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 12.

Hospitalizations

There are currently 585 people with coronavirus in hospitals across the state, which is 59 fewer than Monday. There are 149 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than yesterday.

Out of 682 total adult ICU beds, 56 are available (8% availability) and 298 out of 4,117 adult non-ICU beds are available (7% availability).

The OHA asks that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless your symptoms require emergency care.

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday, 2,773,754 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,556,839 people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 10,352 doses per day.

New cases

Lane County had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 119, followed by Multnomah County with 118 and Marion County with 112.

Health officials released the following information about the reported cases:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (34), Clackamas (83), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (34), Crook (63), Curry (3), Deschutes (92), Douglas (39), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (21), Hood River (9), Jackson (63), Jefferson (13), Josephine (24), Klamath (84), Lake (14), Lane (119), Lincoln (8), Linn (48), Malheur (45), Marion (112), Morrow (10), Multnomah (118), Polk (64), Sherman (2), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (96), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (28), Washington (83) and Yamhill (51).