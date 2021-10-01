Oregon reports 1,686 new COVID cases, 24 more deaths

Daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are projected to continue to decline through mid-October, according to the OHA's latest modeling report.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,686 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths on Friday. The latest report raises the total number of statewide cases to 331,709. A total of 3,815 people in the state have died due to the virus.

COVID-19 modeling report

The report estimates an average of 955 daily COVID-19 cases and 56 hospitalizations for the time period between Oct. 6-19. Health officials said the report also shows hospitals across Oregon are seeing declines in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, but bed occupancy levels are higher compared to previous surges.

Hospitalizations

The OHA said there are 792 people with coronavirus in hospitals around the state, which is 24 fewer than Thursday. There are 223 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight less than yesterday.

Out of a total of 696 adult ICU beds, 49 are currently available (7% availability). There are 320 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,234 (8% availability).

You are asked to not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless your symptoms require emergency care.

Vaccinations

As of Oct. 1, 2,740,304 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2,512,384 people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 7,664 doses per day.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases with 174, followed by Marion County with 168.

The OHA said the new COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (13), Benton (29), Clackamas (56), Clatsop (12), Columbia (26), Coos (33), Crook (43), Curry (5), Deschutes (145), Douglas (35), Harney (21), Hood River (14), Jackson (72), Jefferson (14), Josephine (42), Klamath (96), Lake (14), Lane (153), Lincoln (18), Linn (81), Malheur (26), Marion (168), Morrow (10), Multnomah (174), Polk (74), Sherman (1), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (60), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (21), Washington (131) and Yamhill (74).

Deaths

Health officials released the following information about the 24 deaths:

Oregon’s 3,792nd COVID-19 related death was an 89-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 22 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,793rd COVID-19 related death was an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died Sept. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,794th COVID-19 related death was a 90-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Sept. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,795th COVID-19 related death was a 57-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,796th COVID-19 related death was a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,797th COVID-19 related death was an 86-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Sept. 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,798th COVID-19 related death was a 66-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,799th COVID-19 related death was a 47-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Sept. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,800th COVID-19 related death was an 80-year-old man from Crook County who died on Sept. 14 at his residence. Date of positive test is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,801st COVID-19 related death was a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,802nd COVID-19 related death was an 83-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 30 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,803rd COVID-19 related death was an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Date of positive test is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,804th COVID-19 related death was a 61-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 23 at St. Charles Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,805th COVID-19 related death was a 93-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,806th COVID-19 related death was a 96-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,807th COVID-19 related death was an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Sept. 6 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,808th COVID-19 related death was a 62-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 30 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,809th COVID-19 related death was an 88-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,810th COVID-19 related death was a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,811th COVID-19 related death was a 70-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 30 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,812th COVID-19 related death was a 65-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,813th COVID-19 related death was an 89-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,814th COVID-19 related death was a 47-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,815th COVID-19 related death was a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.