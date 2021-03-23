Oregon reports 316 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Washington County reported the most new cases with 56, followed by Multnomah County with 44.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Tuesday reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus. There has been a total of 162,016 reported coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,367 people who have died.

Washington County reported the most new cases Tuesday with 56, followed by Multnomah County with 44. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (30), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (24), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (28), Jefferson (1), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (17), Lincoln (5), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (56) and Yamhill (6).

Case counts in Oregon have plateaued after dropping from late January through February. Twenty-eight of Oregon’s 36 counties will be in either the lower or moderate risk categories when the state’s new COVID-19 risk levels go into effect Friday.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the two newly reported deaths:

Oregon’s 2,366th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 21 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,367th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 2 and died on March 13 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations

OHA reports 18,241 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. There have been 1,549,056 doses administered out of the 2,010,185 doses delivered to sites across Oregon. About 577,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated, according to OHA’s vaccinations dashboard.

Hospitalizations