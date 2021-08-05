Oregon reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority has reported more than 1,000 new cases on seven of the last 10 days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,318 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Thursday. OHA has reported more than 1,000 new cases per day on seven of the last 10 days.

The test positivity rate, as of Thursday, was 9.2%.

There have been eight new COVID-19 related deaths, raising Oregon's death toll to 2,885.

Hospitalizations

There are 457 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 35 more than Wednesday. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, one more than Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following Oregon counties:

Baker (12), Benton (23), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (31), Columbia (29), Coos (29), Crook (22), Curry (13), Deschutes (86), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (12), Josephine (86), Klamath (23), Lane (118), Lincoln (22), Linn (37), Malheur (16), Marion (82), Morrow (22), Multnomah (169), Polk (50), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (88), Union (6), Wallowa (8), Wasco (15), Washington (98), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (27).

Oregon’s 2,878th death was a 78-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on July 26 and died on July 31 at Boise VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,879th death was a 78-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 4 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,880th death was a 78-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 3 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,881st death was a 61-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 21 and died on Aug. 4 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,882nd death was an 85-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 31 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,883rd death was a 35-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 3 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,884th death was an 81-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,885th death was a 76-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 11 at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations