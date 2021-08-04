Oregon reports 1,213 new COVID cases, 5 deaths

OHA reported a 92% rise in the number of cases and a 75% increase in new hospitalizations week over week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,213 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Wednesday, another day of surging numbers not seen since the state's winter peak. There have been 224,547 reported cases since the start of the pandemic. OHA reported five new deaths, bringing the state death toll to 2,877.

OHA also released weekly data in its report Wednesday. Oregon reported 5,946 new cases of COVID-19 from Monday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug. 1, a 92% increase from the previous week. New hospitalizations rose to 256 during that week, up from 146 the previous week — a 75% increase. Test positivity was 8.2%, up from 5% the previous week.

OHA said case rates have generally been higher in counties with low vaccination rates. The statewide case rate was 129.3 cases per 100,000 from July 26 to Aug. 1, but 13 counties had case rates over 200 per 100,000, including a staggering 575.5 per 100,000 in Umatilla County. All 13 counties have vaccination rates lower than the statewide average of 56.4%. Multnomah County has the fourth-lowest case rate in the state at 71.5 per 100,000.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday, there are 422 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, an increase of 43 from Tuesday. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, 14 more than Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

New cases were reported Wednesday in the following counties:

Baker (15), Benton (19), Clackamas (107), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (34), Crook (12), Curry (10), Deschutes (33), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (149), Jefferson (3), Josephine (54), Klamath (5), Lane (111), Lincoln (19), Linn (28), Malheur (10), Marion (84), Morrow (7), Multnomah (140), Polk (30), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (86), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (89), Yamhill (23).

Oregon’s 2,873rd COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old woman from Jackson county who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,874th COVID-19 death was a 43-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 3 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,875th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 2 at Bay Area Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,876th COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 27 at Holyoke Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,877th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, 2,502,903 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,319,800 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.