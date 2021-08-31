Oregon reports 43 COVID-19 deaths in daily report

OHA also reported more than 2,400 new cases and hospitalizations continue to climb.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,414 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in its daily report Tuesday.

OHA also reported 43 COVID-19 related deaths, nearly the most ever reported in one day in Oregon. OHA did not immediately release details about the deaths.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in Oregon continue to climb, with 1,162 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's an increase of 42 since Monday, according to OHA. There are 322 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, six more than Monday.

There are no ICU beds available in hospital regions 6 and 7 as of Tuesday. Region 6 includes Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman and Wasco Counties, and Region 7 includes Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler Counties.

Cases

New cases were reported in these counties:

Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (149), Clatsop (8), Columbia (22), Coos (87), Crook (45), Curry (14), Deschutes (137), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (21), Hood River (3), Jackson (118), Jefferson (27), Josephine (112), Klamath (87), Lake (18), Lane (170), Lincoln (8), Linn (169), Malheur (73), Marion (188), Morrow (6), Multnomah (210), Polk (94), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (86), Union (12), Wallowa (7), Wasco (30), Washington (148) and Yamhill (98).

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday, 2,629,110 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,402,714 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.