Oregon reports 5,545 new cases over the weekend, 40 deaths

OHA reported 5,545 new cases over the previous three days, the most ever for a weekend report.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 5,545 new COVID-19 cases in its daily report Monday, which includes data from the previous three days. OHA also reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's death toll to 3,155.

This is OHA's largest number of cases ever in a weekend report, another sign the contagious delta variant surge is ongoing. Oregon continues to see unprecedented case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.

Hospitalizations

There are 1,120 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, which OHA said is a decrease of 23 since Sunday, but still more than the 1,098 hospitalized patients OHA reported Friday.

There are 316 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, 14 fewer than Sunday, according to OHA.

Only 6% of Oregon's ICU beds and 7% of non-ICU beds are available as of Monday.

Cases

The state reported 2,493 cases on Aug. 27, 1,864 new cases on Aug. 28 and 1,188 new cases on Aug. 29.

Cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (17), Benton (62), Clackamas (452), Clatsop (58), Columbia (66), Coos (83), Crook (27), Curry (58), Deschutes (431), Douglas (442), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (12), Hood River (17), Jackson (486), Jefferson (39), Josephine (255), Klamath (72), Lane (529), Lincoln (110), Linn (248), Malheur (21), Marion (528), Morrow (20), Multnomah (583), Polk (49), Sherman (2), Tillamook (81), Umatilla (80), Union (62), Wallowa (32), Wasco (29), Washington (451) and Yamhill (124)

Deaths

Oregon’s 3,116th COVID-19 associated death was a 68-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,117th COVID-19 associated death was a 34-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 26 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,118th COVID-19 associated death was a 43-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,119th COVID-19 associated death was a 57-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on August 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,120th COVID-19 associated death was a 97-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,121st COVID-19 associated death was an 81-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,122nd COVID-19 associated death was a 66-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,123rd COVID-19 associated death was a 50-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,124th COVID-19 associated death was a 66-year-old man from Douglas County who first became symptomatic on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 25 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,125th COVID-19 associated death was a 65-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,126th COVID-19 associated death was a 56-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 25 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,127th COVID-19 associated death was an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,128th COVID-19 associated death was an 86-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,129th COVID-19 associated death was an 85-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,130th COVID-19 associated death was a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,131st COVID-19 associated death was a 74-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,132nd COVID-19 associated death was a 92-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,133rd COVID-19 associated death was a 65-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,134th COVID-19 associated death was an 89-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,135th COVID-19 associated death was an 80-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,136th COVID-19 associated death was a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,137th COVID-19 associated death was a 75-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,138th COVID-19 associated death was a 78-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,139th COVID-19 associated death was a 73-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 26 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,140th COVID-19 associated death was a 21-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,141st COVID-19 associated death was a 51-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 27 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,142nd COVID-19 associated death was an 80-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 27 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,143rd COVID-19 associated death was a 75-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 25 at Benefits Health System. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,144th COVID-19 associated death was a 75-year-old man from Morrow County who tested positive on July 23 and died on Aug. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,145th COVID-19 associated death was a 94-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,146th COVID-19 associated death was an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,147th COVID-19 associated death was a 91-year-old man from Gilliam County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,148th COVID-19 associated death was an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,149th COVID-19 associated death was a 64-year-old woman from Grant County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,150th COVID-19 associated death was an 85-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 28 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,151st COVID-19 associated death was an 82-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 28 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,152nd COVID-19 associated death was a 35-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 27 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,153rd COVID-19 associated death was a 59-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,154th COVID-19 associated death was a 74-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,155th COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Vaccinations

As of Monday, 2,623,918 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,399,069 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.