Oregon reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

The state reported its highest daily case count since January, along with a sharp increase in hospitalizations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,575 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Tuesday. Tuesday's daily case count is the highest Oregon has seen since January 9, when Oregon reported 1,643 cases in one day.

There have been 223,364 reported cases since the start of the pandemic.

OHA also reported nine new deaths, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 in Oregon to 2,872.

Hospitalizations

As of Tuesday, there are 379 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, an increase of 39 from Monday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, 17 more than Monday.

Cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (21), Benton (21), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (19), Columbia (16), Coos (35), Crook (22), Curry (32), Deschutes (42), Douglas (83), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (253), Jefferson (4), Josephine (41), Klamath (27), Lane (127), Lincoln (11), Linn (43), Malheur (25), Marion (164), Morrow (5), Multnomah (116), Polk (39), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (96), Union (11), Wallowa (6), Wasco (11), Washington (160), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (26).

Oregon’s 2,864th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,865th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on July 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,866th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,867th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 9 and died on Aug. 1 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,868th COVID-19 death was a 43-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 18 and died on July 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,869th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 20 and died on Aug. 1 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,870th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 2 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,871st COVID-19 death was a 100-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on March 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,872nd COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 25 and died on July 28 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday, 2,498,256 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,316,952 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Oregon has administered 2,669,852 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,788,997 first and second doses of Moderna and 182,407 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.