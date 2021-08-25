Oregon reports 2,777 new COVID cases, hospitalizations hit another new high

There are 1,080 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon and 295 in ICU beds.

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 hospitalizations reached another new high in Oregon on Wednesday, spiking to 1,080 across the state.

New cases also continued at near-record numbers, with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reporting 2,777 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Wednesday, the latest in a string of days with more than 2,000 new cases

OHA also reported 20 deaths, which raises the state's death toll to 3,086.

In its report, OHA urged people who are seeking COVID-19 testing or care for nonemergency medical issues to stay out of hospital emergency rooms because they are under so much strain. You can find COVID testing here.

In its weekly report also released Wednesday, OHA reported that cases, hospitalizations and deaths had all increased from the week prior. Last week marked seven consecutive weeks of increasing hospitalizations. Douglas County reported the worst case rates in the state, with more than 1,036 cases per 100,000 people. By comparison, Oregon's statewide case rate for Aug. 15-21 was 321 cases per 100,000.

Hospitalizations

There are 1,080 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, an increase of 80 since Tuesday. There are 295 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 12 more than Tuesday.

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 662 total (7% availability) and 320 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,256 (8% availability).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,774,549 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty (the Pfizer vaccine's brand name now that it has received full FDA approval), 1,831,684 first and second doses of Moderna and 195,572 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 7,777 doses per day, which has been increasing over the last few weeks.

As of Wednesday, 2,598,416 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,381,298 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series in Oregon.

Cases and deaths

Jackson County reported the most new cases of Oregon's counties with a staggering 614.

Cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (22), Columbia (33), Coos (61), Crook (20), Curry (20), Deschutes (161), Douglas (245), Gilliam (4), Grant (6), Harney (5), Hood River (12), Jackson (614), Jefferson (32), Josephine (109), Klamath (46), Lake (5), Lane (183), Lincoln (36), Linn (94), Malheur (25), Marion (169), Morrow (12), Multnomah (266), Polk (35), Sherman (3), Tillamook (34) Umatilla (68), Union (30), Wallowa (5), Wasco (32), Washington (170), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (60)

Oregon’s 3,067th COVID-19 associated death was a 48-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,068th COVID-19 associated death was a 74-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,069th COVID-19 associated death was a 91-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 21 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,070th COVID-19 associated death was a 72-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,071st COVID-19 associated death was a 74-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,072nd COVID-19 associated death was a 59-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,073rd COVID-19 associated death was a 72-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,074th COVID-19 associated death was an 89-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 23 at Salem Health Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,075th COVID-19 associated death was a 97-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,076th COVID-19 associated death was a 69-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,077th COVID-19 associated death was a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,078th COVID-19 associated death was a 74-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,079th COVID-19 associated death was a 73-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,080th COVID-19 associated death was a 59-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,081st COVID-19 associated death was a 69-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 15 at St. Luke’s Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,082nd COVID-19 associated death was a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,083rd COVID-19 associated death was a 52-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 7 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,084th COVID-19 associated death was a 63-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 23 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,085th COVID-19 associated death was an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 23 at Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.