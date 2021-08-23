Oregon COVID-19 update: 4,701 cases over the weekend, hospitalizations keep climbing

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 4,701 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily report Monday, which covers new infections from Friday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 22.

Oregon reported 2,330 new cases Friday, 1,207 new cases Saturday and 1,164 new cases Sunday. OHA's update from last Monday tallied 4,396 new cases.

OHA also reported 24 deaths, raising the state's COVID-19 death toll to 3,036.

Hospitalizations

There are 937 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, an increase of 37 since Sunday and the most since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 253 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, 22 more than Sunday, also a record.

As of Monday morning, there were 47 available ICU beds in the state of Oregon, 7% of all ICU beds.

OHA said hospital emergency departments are under "significant strain" because of the surge of patients and asked people not to visit the emergency room for COVID-19 testing unless they need emergency care for symptoms. Patients can find a test here.

Cases and deaths

New infections were reported in the following counties:

Baker (29), Benton (61), Clackamas (366), Clatsop (19), Columbia (80), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (61), Deschutes (365), Douglas (398), Gilliam (5), Grant (10), Harney (14), Hood River (14), Jackson (308), Jefferson (34), Josephine (234), Klamath (71), Lane (659), Lincoln (41), Linn (186), Malheur (24), Marion (195), Morrow (29), Multnomah (582), Polk (113), Tillamook (49) Umatilla (69), Union (78), Wallowa (16), Wasco (23), Washington (401), Yamhill (82)

Oregon’s 3,013th COVID-19 death was a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 19 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,014th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,015th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died at St Charles Bend Hospital. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,016th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 19 at Curry General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,017th COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,018th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 19 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,019th COVID-19 death was a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,020th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,021st COVID-19 death was a 57-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,022nd COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,023rd COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,024th COVID-19 death was a 61-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 9 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,025th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,026th COVID-19 death was a 48-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 19 at University of Washington Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,027th COVID-19 death was a 49-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,028th COVID-19 death was a 54-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 17 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,029th COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 19 and died on Aug. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,030st COVID-19 death was a 49-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,031st COVID-19 death was a 65-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,032nd COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,033rd COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,034th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,035tht COVID-19 death was a 49-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 16 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,036th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 28 and died on Aug. 15 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations

As of Monday, 2,587,552 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,373,947 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Oregon has now administered 2,761,952 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,826,742 first and second doses of Moderna and 194,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.