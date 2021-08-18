Oregon reports 2,139 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

There are no available ICU beds in Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill Counties.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,139 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Wednesday, another day of surging cases as public health experts warn the state is still weeks away from its peak.

OHA also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the state death toll to 2,975.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations continue to rise to unprecedented numbers. There are 850 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, an increase of 12 from Tuesday, and 224 patients in ICU beds, an increase of two, according to OHA.

As of Wednesday, there are 41 available ICU beds for the entire state of Oregon out of 652 total.

Cases and deaths

Jackson County reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday. New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (18), Benton (25), Clackamas (101), Clatsop (22), Columbia (19), Coos (33), Crook (36), Curry (38), Deschutes (112), Douglas (169), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (292), Jefferson (17), Josephine (140), Klamath (30), Lane (153), Lincoln (38), Linn (77), Malheur (13), Marion (194), Morrow (15), Multnomah (201), Polk (68), Tillamook (20), Umatilla (85), Union (38), Wallowa (10), Wasco (7), Washington (112), Yamhill (47).

Oregon’s 2,965th COVID-19 associated death was an 83-year-old woman from Jackson county who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 17 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,966th COVID-19 associated death was a 77-year-old man from Jackson county who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 17 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,967th COVID-19 associated death was an 83-year-old woman from Douglas county who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 16 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,968th COVID-19 associated death was a 58-year-old woman from Jefferson county who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 17 at St Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,969th death was is a 50-year-old woman from Yamhill county who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 11 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,970th death was a 70-year-old woman from Marion county who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 12 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,971st death was a 90-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,972nd death was a 74-year-old woman from Marion county who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,973rd death was an 81-year-old man from Josephine county who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 17 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,974th death was an 82-year-old woman from Umatilla county who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 14 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,975th death was an 82-year-old woman from Umatilla county who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations

As of Aug. 18, 2,562,634 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,358,018 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.