Oregon reports 553 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

COVID-19 case numbers have been on the decline in Oregon since they peaked from mid-November through mid-January.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday reported 553 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 154,554 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,204 people who have died.

COVID-19 case numbers have been on the decline in Oregon since they peaked from mid-November through mid-January. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported a 35% drop in cases last week compared to two weeks ago. The recent downward trend in cases has allowed for 16 Oregon counties to improve their COVID-19 risk levels starting Friday, Feb. 26. That includes two counties in the Portland metro area.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases Thursday with 66, followed by Washington County with 61. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of Thursday’s new cases:

Baker (2), Benton (12), Clackamas (46), Columbia (4), Coos (26), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (10), Douglas (27), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (75), Jefferson (9), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lane (51), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (4), Marion (58), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (12), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (61) and Yamhill (14).

Vaccinations

OHA reported 22,481 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of the 1,170,595 doses delivered to sites across Oregon, 881,206 have been administered. Just over 305,000 people have received two doses of the vaccine, OHA said.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in Oregon declined slightly Thursday. OHA reported 156 hospitalized coronavirus patients, six fewer than reported Wednesday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unite beds, eight fewer than reported Wednesday, according to OHA.

OHA released the following information on the 10 deaths reported Thursday: