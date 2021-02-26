Oregon reports 553 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday reported 553 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 154,554 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,204 people who have died.
COVID-19 case numbers have been on the decline in Oregon since they peaked from mid-November through mid-January. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported a 35% drop in cases last week compared to two weeks ago. The recent downward trend in cases has allowed for 16 Oregon counties to improve their COVID-19 risk levels starting Friday, Feb. 26. That includes two counties in the Portland metro area.
Multnomah County reported the most new cases Thursday with 66, followed by Washington County with 61. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of Thursday’s new cases:
Baker (2), Benton (12), Clackamas (46), Columbia (4), Coos (26), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (10), Douglas (27), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (75), Jefferson (9), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lane (51), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (4), Marion (58), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (12), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (61) and Yamhill (14).
Vaccinations
OHA reported 22,481 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of the 1,170,595 doses delivered to sites across Oregon, 881,206 have been administered. Just over 305,000 people have received two doses of the vaccine, OHA said.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in Oregon declined slightly Thursday. OHA reported 156 hospitalized coronavirus patients, six fewer than reported Wednesday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unite beds, eight fewer than reported Wednesday, according to OHA.
OHA released the following information on the 10 deaths reported Thursday:
- Oregon’s 2,195th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,196th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,197th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Feb. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,198th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,199th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 23 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,200th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,201st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 23 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,202nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Feb. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,203rd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,204th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 5 and died on Feb. 15 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.