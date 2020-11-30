Oregon reports 1,314 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses 75,000 total cases

There have been 75,431 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic so far, including 912 people who have died.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 1,314 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths connected to the virus.

There have been 75,431 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic so far, including 912 people who have died.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Patrick Allen released a statement in a press release describing the increased rise in cases.

“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon,” Allen said. “It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000 and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths.”

Oregon COVID-19 cases by county (view larger)

At least 1,000 new cases have been reported in Oregon in 12 of the last 13 days. The only day with less than 1,000 new cases was the day after Thanksgiving, which health officials attributed to delayed reporting because of the holiday.

Hospitalizations continue to rise as well. OHA said there are 584 people COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, 45 more than Sunday. There are 117 people sick with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, 10 more than Sunday, according to OHA.

Multnomah County reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 320. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 9

Clackamas: 228

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 14

Coos: 4

Crook: 4

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 54

Douglas: 33

Harney: 1

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 54

Jefferson: 9

Josephine: 20

Klamath: 1

Lake: 1

Lane: 62

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 16

Malheur: 2

Marion: 167

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 320

Polk: 26

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 30

Union: 6

Wasco: 2

Washington: 202

Yamhill: 27

OHA released the following information on the seven people who died:

A 64-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

A 67-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 27 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

An 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 48-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 25 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

An 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 19 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

A 58-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.