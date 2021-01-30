Oregon reports 976 new cases, 8 more deaths

It’s the most cases the Oregon Health Authority has reported in a day since Jan. 16, nearly two weeks ago.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Friday reported 976 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and eight more deaths.

It’s the most cases the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported in a day since Jan. 16, nearly two weeks ago. Still, it’s the 13th consecutive day OHA has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases, a benchmark the state consistently surpassed from mid-November through mid-January.

Of the 976 new cases reported Friday, Multnomah County reported the most with 143, followed by Washington County with 135. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 27

Clackamas: 97

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 10

Coos: 16

Crook: 5

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 43

Douglas: 10

Harney: 2

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 125

Jefferson: 16

Josephine: 20

Klamath: 14

Lake: 1

Lane: 61

Lincoln: 11

Linn: 26

Malheur: 10

Marion: 82

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 143

Polk: 27

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 3

Umatilla: 33

Union: 5

Wasco: 10

Washington: 135

Wheeler: 2

Yamhill: 22

There has been a total of 141,729 coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,938 Oregonians who have died.

Earlier this week OHA said it would no longer publish details about individual coronavirus-related deaths. Gov. Brown on Friday said OHA will be required to release that information, including age, when the person tested positive, their location and underlying health conditions, every week.

This is in addition to daily data updates that include reported deaths by age bracket, allowing for both timely updates on a daily basis, and full and accurate information on a weekly basis. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) January 29, 2021

OHA released the age range of the eight newly reported deaths:

60-69 years old: 1

70-79 years old: 5

80+ years old: 2

Hospitalizations

There are 288 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, three fewer than reported on Thursday, OHA said. There are 68 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unite beds, four fewer than reported on Thursday.

Vaccinations