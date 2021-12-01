Oregon reports 939 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Oregon has administered 104,945 doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far. There have been 270,800 vaccine doses delivered to sites across Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Monday reported 939 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and 10 more deaths tied to the virus.

There has been a total of 126,607 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,613 people who have died.

Hospitalizations recently went up slightly, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). There are 409 people in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, six more than reported on Sunday. There are 84 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which represents no change from what was reported on Sunday.

OHA recorded 7,585 more administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Brown has challenged OHA to vaccinate at a rate of 12,000 shots a day by the end of the week.

Oregon has administered 104,945 does of the coronavirus vaccine so far, OHA said. There have been 270,800 vaccine doses delivered to sites across Oregon.

Of the 939 new cases reported Monday, Washington County reported the most with 314, followed by Marion with 110. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker: 1

Benton: 13

Clackamas: 87

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 14

Coos: 15

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 38

Douglas: 16

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 40

Jefferson: 5

Josephine: 38

Lane: 61

Lincoln: 8

Linn: 13

Malheur: 2

Marion: 110

Morrow: 8

Multnomah: 16

Polk: 40

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 63

Union: 5

Wasco: 7

Washington: 314

Yamhill: 8

OHA released the following information about the 10 newly reported deaths: