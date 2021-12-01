Oregon reports 939 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Monday reported 939 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and 10 more deaths tied to the virus.
There has been a total of 126,607 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,613 people who have died.
Hospitalizations recently went up slightly, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). There are 409 people in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, six more than reported on Sunday. There are 84 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which represents no change from what was reported on Sunday.
OHA recorded 7,585 more administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Brown has challenged OHA to vaccinate at a rate of 12,000 shots a day by the end of the week.
Oregon has administered 104,945 does of the coronavirus vaccine so far, OHA said. There have been 270,800 vaccine doses delivered to sites across Oregon.
Of the 939 new cases reported Monday, Washington County reported the most with 314, followed by Marion with 110. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 13
- Clackamas: 87
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 14
- Coos: 15
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 38
- Douglas: 16
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 40
- Jefferson: 5
- Josephine: 38
- Lane: 61
- Lincoln: 8
- Linn: 13
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 110
- Morrow: 8
- Multnomah: 16
- Polk: 40
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 63
- Union: 5
- Wasco: 7
- Washington: 314
- Yamhill: 8
OHA released the following information about the 10 newly reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 1,604th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,605th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 9 at Oregon Health & Science University. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,606th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,607th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 8 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,608th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,609th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,610th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 30 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,611th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Jan. 8 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,612th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,613th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.