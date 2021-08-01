Oregon reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

There has been a total of 121,085 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,568 people who have died.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Thursday reported 867 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and 10 more deaths.

For the second straight day, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) attributed the lower case count to technical issues in their database system, as opposed to decreased spread of the virus.

There has been a total of 121,085 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,568 people who have died.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, according to OHA. There are 462 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 18 fewer than reported on Wednesday. There are 91 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, 29 fewer than reported on Wednesday.

OHA also said 5,249 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 995 second doses, were administered. Gov. Kate Brown has challenged OHA to vaccinate at a rate of at least 12,000 doses a day by the end of next week.

There have been 250,100 doses of the vaccine delivered to sites across Oregon, but only 66,920 shots have been administered.

Of Thursday’s newly reported cases, Umatilla County reported the most with 159, followed by Marion County with 134. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 3

Benton: 30

Clackamas: 44

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 1

Coos: 7

Crook: 15

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 44

Douglas: 14

Grant: 3

Harney: 3

Hood River: 10

Jackson: 71

Jefferson: 20

Josephine: 5

Klamath: 3

Lake: 10

Lane: 76

Lincoln: 7

Linn: 33

Malheur: 17

Marion: 134

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 17

Polk: 27

Sherman: 10

Tillamook: 7

Umatilla: 159

Union: 14

Wallow: 2

Wasco: 9

Washington: 33

Yamhill: 34

OHA released the following information on the newly reported deaths: