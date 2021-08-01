Oregon reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Thursday reported 867 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and 10 more deaths.
For the second straight day, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) attributed the lower case count to technical issues in their database system, as opposed to decreased spread of the virus.
There has been a total of 121,085 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,568 people who have died.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, according to OHA. There are 462 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 18 fewer than reported on Wednesday. There are 91 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, 29 fewer than reported on Wednesday.
OHA also said 5,249 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 995 second doses, were administered. Gov. Kate Brown has challenged OHA to vaccinate at a rate of at least 12,000 doses a day by the end of next week.
There have been 250,100 doses of the vaccine delivered to sites across Oregon, but only 66,920 shots have been administered.
Of Thursday’s newly reported cases, Umatilla County reported the most with 159, followed by Marion County with 134. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 30
- Clackamas: 44
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 7
- Crook: 15
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 44
- Douglas: 14
- Grant: 3
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 10
- Jackson: 71
- Jefferson: 20
- Josephine: 5
- Klamath: 3
- Lake: 10
- Lane: 76
- Lincoln: 7
- Linn: 33
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 134
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 17
- Polk: 27
- Sherman: 10
- Tillamook: 7
- Umatilla: 159
- Union: 14
- Wallow: 2
- Wasco: 9
- Washington: 33
- Yamhill: 34
OHA released the following information on the newly reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 1,559th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,560th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,561st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,562nd COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,563rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,564th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,565th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,566th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,567th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,568th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.