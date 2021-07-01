OHA reports 764 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths; attributes low case count to server outage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 764 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and eight more deaths associated with the virus. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said Wednesday’s case count is lower than anticipated “because a server outage led to unscheduled database downtime.”
Oregon had previously reported more than 1,000 new cases in six of the last seven days. There were 7,913 reported new COVID-19 cases last week in Oregon, a 17% increase from the previous week, according to OHA. The increase follows three weeks of declining cases.
There has been a total of 120,223 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,558 people who have died.
There are 480 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 fewer than reported on Tuesday, according to OHA. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 13 more than reported on Tuesday.
Vaccinations continue at a slow pace in Oregon. OHA recorded 6,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, including 595 second doses. Gov. Kate Brown, who earlier this week admitted the state isn’t vaccinating people fast enough, challenged OHA to vaccinate at a rate of 12,000 doses a day by the end of next week.
While 225,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state, there have been just 61,671 shots administered so far in Oregon, meaning 27% of available doses have been administered.
Of the 764 newly reported cases on Wednesday, Marion County reported the most with 134, followed by Multnomah County with 114. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
- Baker: 11
- Benton: 8
- Clackamas: 79
- Clatsop: 15
- Columbia: 8
- Coos: 13
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 10
- Douglas: 10
- Gilliam: 2
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 6
- Jackson: 44
- Jefferson: 12
- Josephine: 11
- Klamath: 31
- Lake: 5
- Lane: 49
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 19
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 134
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 114
- Polk: 14
- Sherman: 1
- Tillamook: 4
- Umatilla: 50
- Union: 4
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 7
- Washington: 27
- Yamhill: 44
OHA released the following information about the eight newly reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 1551st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 3 at Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1552nd COVID-19 death is 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 20 and died on Jan. 4 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1553rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1554th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1555th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 4 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1556th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1557th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Jan. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1558th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.