OHA reports 764 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths; attributes low case count to server outage

There were 7,913 reported new COVID-19 cases last week in Oregon, a 17% increase from the previous week, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 764 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and eight more deaths associated with the virus. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said Wednesday’s case count is lower than anticipated “because a server outage led to unscheduled database downtime.”

Oregon had previously reported more than 1,000 new cases in six of the last seven days. There were 7,913 reported new COVID-19 cases last week in Oregon, a 17% increase from the previous week, according to OHA. The increase follows three weeks of declining cases.

There has been a total of 120,223 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,558 people who have died.

There are 480 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 fewer than reported on Tuesday, according to OHA. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 13 more than reported on Tuesday.

Vaccinations continue at a slow pace in Oregon. OHA recorded 6,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, including 595 second doses. Gov. Kate Brown, who earlier this week admitted the state isn’t vaccinating people fast enough, challenged OHA to vaccinate at a rate of 12,000 doses a day by the end of next week.

While 225,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state, there have been just 61,671 shots administered so far in Oregon, meaning 27% of available doses have been administered.

Of the 764 newly reported cases on Wednesday, Marion County reported the most with 134, followed by Multnomah County with 114. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 11

Benton: 8

Clackamas: 79

Clatsop: 15

Columbia: 8

Coos: 13

Crook: 4

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 10

Douglas: 10

Gilliam: 2

Grant: 1

Harney: 2

Hood River: 6

Jackson: 44

Jefferson: 12

Josephine: 11

Klamath: 31

Lake: 5

Lane: 49

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 19

Malheur: 17

Marion: 134

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 114

Polk: 14

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 4

Umatilla: 50

Union: 4

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 7

Washington: 27

Yamhill: 44

OHA released the following information about the eight newly reported deaths: