Oregon reports 750 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday announced 750 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and six more deaths.
It’s the 12th straight day the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases. There has been a decline in cases over the last couple weeks. OHA said there were 48% fewer cases reported last week than two weeks ago.
Of the 750 new cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 174, followed by Marion County with 90. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:
- Benton: 15
- Clackamas: 62
- Clatsop: 6
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 26
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 37
- Douglas: 20
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 25
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 22
- Klamath: 16
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 72
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 12
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 90
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 174
- Polk: 12
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 24
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 12
- Washington: 73
- Yamhill: 12
There has been a total of 140,783 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,930 Oregonians who have died.
OHA announced Wednesday that it would no longer provide details on individual coronavirus-related deaths. The agency put out the age ranges of the six newly reported deaths.
- 60-69 years old: 1
- 70-79 years old: 1
- 80+ years old: 4
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients in Oregon hospitals dropped again on Thursday. There were 291 people hospitalized with the virus, 11 fewer than reported Wednesday. There were 72 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, two fewer than reported on Wednesday.
Vaccinations
OHA said 19,010 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been recorded. There have been 359,57 doses of the vaccine administered out of the 606,725 doses delivered to sites across Oregon. There have been 55,572 Oregonians who have received two doses of the vaccine.