Oregon reports 750 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday announced 750 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and six more deaths.

It’s the 12th straight day the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases. There has been a decline in cases over the last couple weeks. OHA said there were 48% fewer cases reported last week than two weeks ago.

Of the 750 new cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 174, followed by Marion County with 90. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Benton: 15

Clackamas: 62

Clatsop: 6

Columbia: 4

Coos: 26

Crook: 2

Deschutes: 37

Douglas: 20

Harney: 2

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 25

Jefferson: 4

Josephine: 22

Klamath: 16

Lake: 3

Lane: 72

Lincoln: 6

Linn: 12

Malheur: 8

Marion: 90

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 174

Polk: 12

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 24

Union: 3

Wasco: 12

Washington: 73

Yamhill: 12

There has been a total of 140,783 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,930 Oregonians who have died.

OHA announced Wednesday that it would no longer provide details on individual coronavirus-related deaths. The agency put out the age ranges of the six newly reported deaths.

60-69 years old: 1

70-79 years old: 1

80+ years old: 4

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 patients in Oregon hospitals dropped again on Thursday. There were 291 people hospitalized with the virus, 11 fewer than reported Wednesday. There were 72 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, two fewer than reported on Wednesday.

Vaccinations