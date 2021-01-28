Oregon reports 731 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

It’s the 11th consecutive day the Oregon Health Authority has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 731 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and 20 more deaths connected to the virus.

It’s the 11th consecutive day the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases, which represents a growing decline in cases. OHA said there were 48% fewer cases reported last week than two weeks ago.

Of the 731 new cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 118, followed by Marion County with 115. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 4

Benton: 8

Clackamas: 67

Clatsop: 4

Columbia: 8

Coos: 9

Crook: 7

Deschutes: 24

Douglas: 9

Harney: 1

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 35

Jefferson: 7

Josephine: 16

Klamath: 13

Lake: 2

Lane: 52

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 21

Malheur: 17

Marion: 115

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 118

Polk: 21

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 30

Union: 3

Wasco: 2

Washington: 106

Yamhill: 18

There has been a total of 140,063 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,924 Oregonians who have died.

Starting Wednesday, OHA said it will no longer provide information about individual deaths. The agency suggested people find information about Oregonians who died in connection with COVID-19 on the state’s public dashboards.

Hospitalizations

The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 also continues to go down. OHA reported 302 hospitalized coronavirus patients on Wednesday, six fewer than reported Tuesday. There were 74 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds across the state on Wednesday, four more than reported on Tuesday.

Vaccinations