Oregon reports 713 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Tuesday reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths connected to the virus.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in five of the last six days. The drop comes after OHA reported more than 1,000 daily new cases consistently for a month.
There has been a total of 111,227 reported cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,449 people who have died.
Hospitalizations and intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage went up, OHA said. There are 527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 12 more than reported Monday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, six more than reported Monday.
There were also 4,356 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Monday, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine does to 25,972. All vaccinations took place at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Of the 713 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Multnomah County reported the most with 105, followed by Clackamas County with 90. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
- Baker: 25
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 90
- Clatsop: 9
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 26
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 39
- Douglas: 6
- Gilliam: 1
- Grant: 1
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 36
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 15
- Klamath: 12
- Lake: 4
- Lane: 60
- Lincoln: 12
- Linn: 22
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 88
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 105
- Polk: 11
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 26
- Union: 6
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 60
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 14
OHA released the following information about the 16 deaths reported Tuesday:
- Oregon’s 1,434th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 27 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,435th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,436th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,437th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,438th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,439th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 24 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,440th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,441st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,442nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,443rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,444th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,445th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,446th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 11 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,447th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,448th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,449th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Dec. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.