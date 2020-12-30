Oregon reports 713 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority has reported fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in five of the last six days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Tuesday reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths connected to the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in five of the last six days. The drop comes after OHA reported more than 1,000 daily new cases consistently for a month.

There has been a total of 111,227 reported cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,449 people who have died.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage went up, OHA said. There are 527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 12 more than reported Monday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, six more than reported Monday.

There were also 4,356 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Monday, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine does to 25,972. All vaccinations took place at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Of the 713 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Multnomah County reported the most with 105, followed by Clackamas County with 90. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 25

Benton: 7

Clackamas: 90

Clatsop: 9

Columbia: 6

Coos: 26

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 39

Douglas: 6

Gilliam: 1

Grant: 1

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 36

Jefferson: 4

Josephine: 15

Klamath: 12

Lake: 4

Lane: 60

Lincoln: 12

Linn: 22

Malheur: 12

Marion: 88

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 105

Polk: 11

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 26

Union: 6

Wasco: 6

Washington: 60

Wheeler: 1

Yamhill: 14

