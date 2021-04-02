Oregon reports 649 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

A little over 11 months after the first reported case in Oregon, the state is nearing 2,000 total deaths linked to the coronavirus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 649 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and 10 more deaths connected the virus. There has been a total of 144,605 reported cases in the state during the pandemic, including 1,991 Oregonians who have died.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for two and a half weeks. The last time more than 1,000 cases were reported in a day was on Jan. 16.

Of the new cases, Lane County reported the most with 91, followed by Marion with 66. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker: 5

Benton: 32

Clackamas: 40

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 1

Coos: 16

Crook: 7

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 20

Douglas: 19

Harney: 4

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 41

Jefferson: 7

Josephine: 22

Klamath: 4

Lake: 2

Lane: 91

Lincoln: 8

Linn: 21

Malheur: 5

Marion: 66

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 57

Polk: 26

Umatilla: 31

Union: 7

Wallowa: 3

Wasco: 4

Washington: 62

Yamhill: 40

OHA reported the following information about the 10 deaths:

Oregon’s 1,982nd COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 1 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,983rd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Jan. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,984th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Jan. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,985th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,986th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,987th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,988th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,989th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,990th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 29 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,991st COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 30. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized and in intensive care unit (ICU) beds with the coronavirus went up by a small margin. OHA said there are 266 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, four more than reported Tuesday. There are 63 people with COVID-19 in ICU beds, two more than reported Tuesday.

Vaccinations