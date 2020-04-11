Oregon reports 597 new COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily case count so far during pandemic

Oregon has reported at least 500 daily new coronavirus cases in six of the last seven days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials reported 597 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon on Wednesday, the second-most the state has reported in a day so far in the pandemic. The single-day high for reported cases in Oregon is 600, which occurred last week on Oct. 30.

Oregon has reported at least 500 daily new coronavirus cases in six of the last seven days. Prior to this stretch, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) had reported at least 500 cases in a day just once before, on Oct. 23. After a downward trend in August and September, health officials warned of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in October that has now continued into the first part of November.

There has been a total of 47,049 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic. Of the 597 new cases reported Wednesday, Multnomah County reported the most with 172 infections, followed by Marion County with 83. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of Wednesday’s new cases:

Baker: 7

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 54

Clatsop: 4

Columbia: 5

Coos: 2

Crook: 9

Deschutes: 17

Douglas: 12

Grant: 2

Harney: 1

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 52

Jefferson: 5

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 3

Lake: 1

Lane: 24

Linn: 11

Malheur: 11

Maron: 83

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 172

Polk: 13

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 23

Union: 3

Wallowa: 3

Wasco: 1

Washington: 57

Yamhill: 13

OHA also reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state’s coronavirus death toll is at 705 people. The following information was released about the four newly reported deaths:

A 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct.13 and died on Nov. 2, at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

An 80-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 2, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 98-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Nov. 2, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 69-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 2, at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.