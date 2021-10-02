Oregon reports 529 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

The state continues to report fewer daily cases than it did through most of fall and the early part of winter.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Tuesday reported 529 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and seven more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 147,932 reported coronavirus cases in the state during the pandemic, including 2,031 Oregonians who have died.

The state continues to report fewer daily cases than it did through most of fall and the early part of winter. As a result, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that several counties, including the three that make up the Portland metro area, will be reclassified as “high risk” counties starting Friday, lower than the “extreme risk” designation the area has carried since the state began the risk level classifications in the fall. There will be fewer restrictions in place, including the limited reopening of indoor dining.

Of the new cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 78, followed by Clackamas County with 65. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker: 4

Benton: 20

Clackamas: 65

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 3

Coos: 9

Crook: 1

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 5

Douglas: 16

Grant: 1

Harney: 18

Hood River: 10

Jackson: 19

Jefferson: 5

Josephine: 20

Klamath: 9

Lake: 13

Lane: 39

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 9

Malheur: 1

Marion: 54

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 78

Polk: 19

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 29

Union: 5

Wallow: 9

Wasco: 7

Washington: 40

Yamhill: 11

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported the following information about the seven newly reported deaths:

Oregon’s 2,025th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 4 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,026th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,027th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,028th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Feb. 6 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,029th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,030th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 7 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,031st COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 6. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Hospitalizations

There are a few more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon. OHA reported 226 people, five more than reported Monday, were hospitalized with the virus. There are 53 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, two fewer than reported Monday.

Vaccinations