Oregon reports 44 more COVID-19 deaths, third-most reported in a single day

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Tuesday reported 44 more Oregonians have died in connection with the COVID-19 virus. It’s the third-most deaths the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported in a single day so far during the pandemic.
The most deaths OHA has reported in a day was 54, which happened on Dec. 15. The next day, 48 deaths were reported, the second highest in Oregon during the pandemic so far.
The state’s pandemic death toll is now up to 1,550 people.
OHA also reported 1,059 new coronavirus cases. The state has reported at least 1,000 new cases in six of the last seven days. There has been a total of 119,488 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients went up slightly to 494 on Tuesday, 17 more than reported on Monday. There are 107 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, five more than reported on Monday, according to OHA.
The long, and so far slow, process to get Oregonians vaccinated continued on Tuesday. OHA said it recorded 3,964 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, including 317 second doses. That number is just less than one-third of the number of doses Gov. Kate Brown wants administered per day by the end of next week.
The governor on Monday acknowledged the state is not getting people vaccinated fast enough and challenged OHA to vaccinate people at a rate of 12,000 shots per day by the end of the next two weeks. So far, just 55,239 total doses have been administered in Oregon, despite 210,975 doses of the vaccine being delivered to sites across the state.
As for the new cases reported on Tuesday, Multnomah County reported the most with 163, followed by Clackamas with 139. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases.
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 18
- Clackamas: 139
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 17
- Crook: 22
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 69
- Douglas: 21
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 69
- Jefferson: 10
- Josephine: 26
- Klamath: 10
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 65
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 42
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 99
- Morrow: 6
- Multnomah: 163
- Polk: 28
- Sherman: 1
- Tillamook: 4
- Umatilla: 75
- Union: 3
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 100
- Yamhill: 23
OHA released the following information about the 44 newly reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 1,507th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,508th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 24 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,509th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who died on Dec. 28 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,510th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 31 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,511st COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 4 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,512nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 23 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,513rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 28. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,514th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 1. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,515th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 4 at Harney District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,516th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,517th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,518th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,519th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,520th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,521st COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 22 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,522nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 1 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,523rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 1 at Asante Three River Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,524th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,525th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,526th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,527th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,528th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,529th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,530th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,531st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,532nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 3 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,533rd COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,534th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,535th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,536th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,537th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,538th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,539th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,540th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,541st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,542nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,543rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,544th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Jan. 1 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,545th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,546th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,547th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,548th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 13 at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,549th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,550th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.