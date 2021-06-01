Oregon reports 44 more COVID-19 deaths, third-most reported in a single day

The state’s pandemic death toll is now up to 1,550 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Tuesday reported 44 more Oregonians have died in connection with the COVID-19 virus. It’s the third-most deaths the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported in a single day so far during the pandemic.

The most deaths OHA has reported in a day was 54, which happened on Dec. 15. The next day, 48 deaths were reported, the second highest in Oregon during the pandemic so far.

The state’s pandemic death toll is now up to 1,550 people.

OHA also reported 1,059 new coronavirus cases. The state has reported at least 1,000 new cases in six of the last seven days. There has been a total of 119,488 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients went up slightly to 494 on Tuesday, 17 more than reported on Monday. There are 107 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, five more than reported on Monday, according to OHA.

The long, and so far slow, process to get Oregonians vaccinated continued on Tuesday. OHA said it recorded 3,964 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, including 317 second doses. That number is just less than one-third of the number of doses Gov. Kate Brown wants administered per day by the end of next week.

The governor on Monday acknowledged the state is not getting people vaccinated fast enough and challenged OHA to vaccinate people at a rate of 12,000 shots per day by the end of the next two weeks. So far, just 55,239 total doses have been administered in Oregon, despite 210,975 doses of the vaccine being delivered to sites across the state.

As for the new cases reported on Tuesday, Multnomah County reported the most with 163, followed by Clackamas with 139. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases.

Baker: 3

Benton: 18

Clackamas: 139

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 3

Coos: 17

Crook: 22

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 69

Douglas: 21

Harney: 1

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 69

Jefferson: 10

Josephine: 26

Klamath: 10

Lake: 2

Lane: 65

Lincoln: 6

Linn: 42

Malheur: 16

Marion: 99

Morrow: 6

Multnomah: 163

Polk: 28

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 4

Umatilla: 75

Union: 3

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 6

Washington: 100

Yamhill: 23

OHA released the following information about the 44 newly reported deaths: