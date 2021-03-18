Oregon reports 393 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday reported 393 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and four more deaths related to the virus. There has been a total of 160,622 reported coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,353 people who have died.
Of the newly reported cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 66, followed by Washington County with 45. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (22), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (11), Douglas (16), Grant (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (5), Lane (12), Lincoln (7), Linn (10), Malheur (2), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (45) and Yamhill (7).
While COVID-19 cases had been on a downward trend since they peaked in late fall and early winter, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported a 31% increase in cases last week, from March 8 to March 14, despite a 27% decrease in testing. The positive test rate increased from 2.8% two weeks ago to 3.6% last week. While an uptick, the positive test rate and case numbers are on par with those of the last two weeks of February, OHA said. Hospitalizations and deaths both declined last week, according to OHA.
Vaccinations
OHA reported 49,166 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, the most reported in a single day. OHA partially attributes the record vaccination count to a technological system, which had an outage earlier this week, catching up on reported vaccinations. There have been 1,412,232 doses of the vaccine administered in Oregon out of the 1,797,545 doses delivered to sites across the state. About 501,000 Oregonians have been fully vaccinated, according to OHA’s vaccine dashboard.
Hospitalizations
OHA said there are 116 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, eight more than reported Wednesday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, nine more than reported Wednesday.
Deaths
Health officials released the following information about the four newly reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 2,350th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 14 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,351st COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on March 15 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,352nd COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on March 15 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,353rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.