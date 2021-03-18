Oregon reports 393 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

OHA said there was a 31% increase in cases last week despite a 27% decrease in testing. Hospitalizations and deaths both declined last week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday reported 393 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and four more deaths related to the virus. There has been a total of 160,622 reported coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,353 people who have died.

Of the newly reported cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 66, followed by Washington County with 45. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (22), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (11), Douglas (16), Grant (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (5), Lane (12), Lincoln (7), Linn (10), Malheur (2), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (45) and Yamhill (7).

While COVID-19 cases had been on a downward trend since they peaked in late fall and early winter, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported a 31% increase in cases last week, from March 8 to March 14, despite a 27% decrease in testing. The positive test rate increased from 2.8% two weeks ago to 3.6% last week. While an uptick, the positive test rate and case numbers are on par with those of the last two weeks of February, OHA said. Hospitalizations and deaths both declined last week, according to OHA.

Vaccinations

OHA reported 49,166 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, the most reported in a single day. OHA partially attributes the record vaccination count to a technological system, which had an outage earlier this week, catching up on reported vaccinations. There have been 1,412,232 doses of the vaccine administered in Oregon out of the 1,797,545 doses delivered to sites across the state. About 501,000 Oregonians have been fully vaccinated, according to OHA’s vaccine dashboard.

Hospitalizations

OHA said there are 116 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, eight more than reported Wednesday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, nine more than reported Wednesday.

Deaths

Health officials released the following information about the four newly reported deaths: