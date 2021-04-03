Oregon reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 392 new cases

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll during the pandemic is now 2,284 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday reported 32 more Oregonians have died in connection with COVID-19, the most reported in a day since Feb. 24. Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll during the pandemic is now 2,284 people. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said it will release more information about the newly reported deaths at a later time.

OHA also reported 392 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There has been a total of 156,673 reported coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic. Of the new cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 52, followed by Marion County with 38. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (21), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (23), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (7), Lake (4), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (38), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (18), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Washington (34) and Yamhill (6).

Vaccinations

OHA reported 24,014 more doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered. A total of 1,043,609 doses of the vaccine have been administered out of the 1,341,775 that have been delivered to sites across Oregon. Nearly 366,000 Oregonians have received at least two doses of the vaccine.

Hospitalizations